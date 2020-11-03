Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models

-
AmazonApple
Get this deal $100 off $429

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $429 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate, $21 less than our previous mention, and matching the best we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on Retina display with both GPS and cellular connectivity baked right in, meaning that you can easily leave your phone at home and not worry about missing any calls. It also sports a swimproof build, so you can easily take your Apple Watch on a variety of workouts, ensuring that it will make it safely through the pool, rain, or a number of other activities.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

As always, our Apple guide is packed full of all the latest deals on Macs, iPads, and much more. Just this morning, Apple launched a particularly notable movie and TV show sale with deals from just $1. You can also save on the latest iPad Pros for a limited time, as well. Check out the entire selection of Apple deals right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cell
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $399+

Various Apple Watch Series 6 models drop in price for the first time including cellular from $375

From $375 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

$169 Learn More
Reg. $10

Swap your Apple Watch band style with this 3-pack for $7

$7 Learn More
$20 off

Apple Watch SE sees biggest discounts yet from $259 across the board

$259+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
Reg. $50+

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

$30 Learn More
FREE $200 gift cards

Dell takes 30%+ off monitors with up to $200 bundled gift cards from $198

From $198 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Upgrade your computer with Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs, more from $54

From $54 Learn More