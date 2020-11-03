Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $429 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate, $21 less than our previous mention, and matching the best we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on Retina display with both GPS and cellular connectivity baked right in, meaning that you can easily leave your phone at home and not worry about missing any calls. It also sports a swimproof build, so you can easily take your Apple Watch on a variety of workouts, ensuring that it will make it safely through the pool, rain, or a number of other activities.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

As always, our Apple guide is packed full of all the latest deals on Macs, iPads, and much more. Just this morning, Apple launched a particularly notable movie and TV show sale with deals from just $1. You can also save on the latest iPad Pros for a limited time, as well. Check out the entire selection of Apple deals right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cell

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

