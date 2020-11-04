If you’ve been wanting to make your desktop liquid-cooled but have been scared off by the complications of having to run your own tubing and doing leak testing, ARCTIC’s latest Liquid Freezer II 420 could be the solution for your problems. It offers a massive 420mm radiator and is designed to be an all-in-one solution, where you won’t have to worry about changing out the water, doing leak tests, or anything like that. Could this be the cooler for your next build? Well, keep reading to find out all the details and see if it will work for you.

ARCTIC’s Liquid Freezer II 420 is one massive all-in-one liquid cooler

While most companies max out their all-in-one offerings at 360mm, ARCTIC decided to go a step further and make a 420mm offering that’s built to offer even lower temperatures than other companies.

According to ARCTIC, this cooler runs at lower temperatures than other all-in-ones thanks to a “more efficient cool plate, pump, and radiator.” ARCTIC even has a 40mm VRM fan that’s PWM controlled next to the pump to provide extra cooling for the base and voltage transformers on your board. This can, according to them, result in 15C lower temperatures on your VRM, helping to increase your overclocking capabilities.

Auto-regulating pump spins down when the load drops

ARCTIC states that its pump can use up to 80% less power because it spins down when your machine is idling. This means that there will be little to no noise when your system isn’t working hard, while the pump spins up like normal once the load starts to increase. Not only will this result in less power drawn from your system and a reduction in noise, but it will also help to lengthen the life of your all-in-one’s pump.

Pricing and availability

The ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 420 is available from ARCTIC’s Amazon storefront for $151.99 and is already shipping to users.

9to5Toys’ take

I’ve always heard of 360mm radiators for all-in-ones, with 420mm being reserved for larger custom loop systems. It’s awesome to see it come to the mainstream in an easy-to-use package for those who want ample cooling abilities for AMD’s Ryzen 5000-series processors without having to drop a ton of cash to build out a custom loop. Will you be rocking ARCTIC’s Liquid Freezer II 420 in your next build? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter @pcamp96 or @9to5Toys

