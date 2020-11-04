This DJI Ronin-S Gimbal essentials bundle is down to $319 ($500 value)

Adorama is currently offering the DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit bundled with a Shape Dual Grip Handlebar for $319 shipped. Down from the over $500 value that everything in this bundle fetches, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks one of the best prices to date. Ronin-S delivers 3-axis stabilization with an 8-pound payload capacity for capturing smooth footage on a DSLR or mirrorless camera. There’s also the included handlebar which adds additional room for mounting accessories as well as the option to use a two-handed grip. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those that would just rather use the camera built into their smartphones can take advantage of similar stabilization features with the DJI Osmo 4 Gimbal for $149 at Amazon. Delivering one of the latest releases from DJI, this 3-axis gimbal has a unique magnetic smartphone mount and integrated controls. Check out our launch coverage over at DroneDJ for a closer look.

And while we’re talking about upgrading your photograph kit, earlier this morning we spotted a $250 discount on Fujifilm’s X-A7 Mirrorless Camera at a new low of $450. Or just call it a day and grab Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 at $60 for some instant camera action instead.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds.

