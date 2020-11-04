Gold Box Crayola sale from $7: Bulk crayons, art kits, adult pencils, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Crayola art kits, crayons, pencil crayons, and much more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings across the board. This is a great time to pickup some early holiday gifts for the kids or adults with prices starting from under $7. You’ll find bulk crayon tubs, adult coloring pencils, full-on Crayola travel kits, and much more. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Gold Box Crayola sale:

Speaking of the kids and Crayola, we stil have the brand’s 4-pack of hand sanitizer on sale for $10 right here. But if the art kits won’t keep the kids busy, go score some discounted video games or some of these LEGO building kits starting from just $17

More on the Crayola Bulk Crayon Tub:

Features an Exclusive set of 240 Crayola Crayons in Reusable Tub. Crayon sleeves inside the storage tub keep coloring supplies organized, but also double as mini coloring pages with line art printed on the sleeve. These kids’ art tools are double wrapped for extra strength. Bulk Crayons are perfect for group arts and crafts activities or other creative fun!

