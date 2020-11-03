Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer set for $31.99 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 510-piece LEGO kit can be reassembled into three different creations headlined by the main 6-wheeled space rover. Complete with an astronaut minifigure, you’ll also be able to build a space base as well as a Vic Viper-inspired starship. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for even more deals on LEGO 2020 kits from $17.
Like today’s featured discount, many of today’s LEGO 2020 deals are not only new all-time lows, but also the very first price cuts to date.
Other notable LEGO deals:
- Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Brickheadz Reindeer bundle: $17 (Reg. $20)
- Minecraft The Redstone Battle: $32 (Reg. $40)
- City Rocket Assembly & Transport: $120 (Reg. $150)
- Technic Car Transporter: $165 (Reg. $180)
- Ninjago Legacy Kai Fighter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- DC Batman Joker’s Trike Chase: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hogwarts Clock Tower: $77 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel Avengers Wrath of Loki: $48 (Reg. $60)
- City Fire Plane: $50 (Reg. $60)
- Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Creator 3-in-1 Caravan Family Holiday: $60 (Reg. $70)
Don’t forget, that you can also find a series of other LEGO discounts that are still live from yesterday including Avengers, Mario, Star Wars, and other builds from $7. But then you’ll want to check out everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit as well as all of the new November LEGO releases.
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer features:
This LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Rover Explorer 31107 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1, a Space Rover Explorer, space base or space flyer; Building and rebuilding extends the play endlessly
