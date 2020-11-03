Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, more from $17

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer set for $31.99 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 510-piece LEGO kit can be reassembled into three different creations headlined by the main 6-wheeled space rover. Complete with an astronaut minifigure, you’ll also be able to build a space base as well as a Vic Viper-inspired starship. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for even more deals on LEGO 2020 kits from $17.

Like today’s featured discount, many of today’s LEGO 2020 deals are not only new all-time lows, but also the very first price cuts to date.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Don’t forget, that you can also find a series of other LEGO discounts that are still live from yesterday including Avengers, Mario, Star Wars, and other builds from $7. But then you’ll want to check out everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit as well as all of the new November LEGO releases.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer features:

This LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Rover Explorer 31107 set encourages kids’ creative play, featuring 3 models in 1, a Space Rover Explorer, space base or space flyer; Building and rebuilding extends the play endlessly

