Save on Linksys Velop HomeKit Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Systems starting at $50

Amazon currently offers the Linksys Velop WHW0303 Mesh HomeKit Wi-Fi System for $299.99 shipped. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $20 of the Amazon low. This mesh Wi-Fi system from Linksys includes three nodes to cover 6,000-square feet with 802.11ac connectivity and 2.2Gb/s speeds. Linksys also just rolled out HomeKit integration, adding extra security features for smart home devices and more. You’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $50.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi Systems starting at $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. With various systems available here, you’ll be able to pick which amount of coverage suits your home’s needs. There are even tri-band offerings that sport similar HomeKit features as above. Everything comes backed by a 90-day Linksys warranty and a 4+ star rating.

Or if it’s Wi-Fi 6 you’re looking to bring into the mix, Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien is an easy recommendation. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, offering plenty of prosumer features. Or just check out all of our top picks for best Wi-Fi 6 router in our roundup.

Linksys Velop Mesh HomeKit Wi-Fi System features:

Linksys Velop is the Tri Band Wi-Fi system that works in perfect harmony to create a high range mesh network. Unlike traditional routers with range extenders, Velop’s Tri Band Wi-Fi system is connection points that provide 100 percent Internet speed throughout your home. By utilizing wireless mesh networking for whole home Wi-Fi, Velop delivers the freedom of reliable, secure, seamless connectivity.

