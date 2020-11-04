Apple Watch deals start at $100 in this limited sale: Series 5 $330, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering up a number of Apple Watch deals in certified refurbished condition from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $329.99 from the usual $429 or more price tag. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are refurbished models with a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications. More below.

Other notable deals:

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!