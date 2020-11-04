OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

OnePlus is currently offering a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its new OnePlus 8T Android smartphone, with the total dropping to $1,123.50 when two of the devices are added to your cart. Typically fetching $749 each, you’d pay $1,498 for the pair with today’s offer saving you $375 and marking the first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. You’ll also score two pairs of OnePlus Buds, adding an additional $158 in value to the package. OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage. Ratings are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to protect both of the OnePlus smartphones by grabbing an official case. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

Right now, you can also save even more by going with the previous-generation OnePlus 7T while it’s on sale for $370. But if it’s one of the latest Samsung handsets you’re after, a new all-time low has brought the Galaxy S20 Smartphone to $650 alongside everything else in our Android guide.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

