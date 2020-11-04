OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

-
Androidoneplus
Save $533

OnePlus is currently offering a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its new OnePlus 8T Android smartphone, with the total dropping to $1,123.50 when two of the devices are added to your cart. Typically fetching $749 each, you’d pay $1,498 for the pair with today’s offer saving you $375 and marking the first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. You’ll also score two pairs of OnePlus Buds, adding an additional $158 in value to the package. OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage. Ratings are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to protect both of the OnePlus smartphones by grabbing an official case. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

Right now, you can also save even more by going with the previous-generation OnePlus 7T while it’s on sale for $370. But if it’s one of the latest Samsung handsets you’re after, a new all-time low has brought the Galaxy S20 Smartphone to $650 alongside everything else in our Android guide.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$79

Score an Amazon all-time low on the OnePlus Buds at $59 (Save $20)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $500

OnePlus 7T offers a triple camera array for $370 (Reg. $500)

$370 Learn More
All-time low

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure fitness game sees rare discount to $70

$70 Learn More
30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More