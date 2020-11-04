Various Segway electric scooters, bikes, more hit all-time lows from $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off Segway electric scooters and bikes for kids. Free shipping is available for all with deals starting at $159.99. Our top pick is the Ninebot S Self-balancing Electric Transporter for $339.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $450. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Ninebot S electric scooter delivers up to 10MPH speeds and can support riders up to 220-pounds. You can count on 13.7-miles worth of range, making this a great option for cruising around the neighborhood. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter for $399.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $589 but trends around $500 these days. Looking for a solid commuter without breaking the bank? These Segways will certainly fit the bill. Features include speeds around 15MPH, built-in LED lights and app connectivity. With a total weight of around 27-pounds, this is a great way to open a new world of transportation. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on electric scooters and bikes for kids. You’ll also want to swing by our Green Deals roundup for all of the latest price drops on environmentally-friendly essentials and more.

Segway Ninebot S features:

Sturdy & Powerful : Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

Road Adaptive Design : 10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch.

Intelligent App Management : Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.Rated voltage:54.8V

