Sennheiser’s audiophile-grade IE 80S Bluetooth Earbuds are now $200 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sennheiser IE 80S BT Audiophile Bluetooth Earbuds for $199.95 shipped. Usually fetching $500, they’ve more recently been trending around $300 with today’s offer saving you 33% or more and matching the all-time low set only once before. Bringing Sennheiser’s signature, audiophile-grade sound into a more lightweight form-factor, its IE 80S deliver 6-hour battery life with a neckband design. There are 10mm neodymium drivers at the center of the listening experience that offer a 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response alongside a companion smartphone app that allows you to further tailor audio profiles with equalizer features and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Sennheiser HD1 Free Bluetooth Earbuds for $97 at Amazon to save some additional cash. You’re trading in the neckband design for a more typical pair of Bluetooth earbuds, while still enjoying 6-hour playback. The main downside here is that these earbuds won’t sound quite as good as the featured pair, but are over 50% less.

Or if you’d prefer to trade off the audiophile sound quality to ditch the wires entirely, this morning we’re tracking an early Black Friday offer on Apple AirPods at an all-time low of $100. You’ll also find additional discounts in our headphones guide, as well.

Sennheiser IE 80S BT earbuds features:

The first Audiophile Bluetooth In-Ear headphones from audio specialist Sennheiser Supports Hi-Res codecs for uncompromised sound, including LHDC, aptX HD, and AAC aptX low latency support ensures perfect synchronization with video content

