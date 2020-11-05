Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet lineup now up to 47% off starting at $55

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets starting at $55 with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at $79.99. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge, making it a great option for surfing the web from the couch and much more. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 79,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Kindle deals:

If you’re looking to take iPadOS for a spin instead, Apple’s latest iPad Pros are currently at all-time lows right now from $750. But then be sure to shop everything in Amazon’s ongoing Alexa birthday sale from $10, including Echo speakers, Fire TV offerings, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

