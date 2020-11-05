Logitech’s K600 TV Keyboard drops to $56, more peripherals at up to 33% off

Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Amazon currently offers the Logitech K600 TV Keyboard for $56.04 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Usually fetching $70 like you’ll still find direct from Logitech, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks the best we’ve seen in 2020. Geared towards making it easier to use a smart TV, this Logitech keyboard packs a wireless design alongside an integrated trackpad. You can expect to enjoy 12 month battery life alongside the ability to pair it with up to three devices at a time over a 2GHz USB receiver or Bluetooth. Over 600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more Logitech deals.

Don’t forget that you can still save 30% or more on select Dell monitors which are being bundled with up to $200 gift cards starting at $198. Then be sure to hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your workstation, including this morning’s discount on the Shure MV5 microphone at $79.

K600 TV is at home on your couch – and in your hands. Navigate with one or two hands, then place the keyboard on your lap for a comfortable typing experience. With 49 ft. range, you’ll always stay connected, even in a large room.

