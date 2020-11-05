Shure’s MV5 Microphone works with your Mac or iPhone at $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone for $79 shipped. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since January. If your work from home setup is lacking in the audio department, adding this Shure condenser microphone into the mix is sure to help. It features a compact, anodized aluminum design and provides “best-in-class audio recording.” Not only is it compatible with Mac and PC, but an included Lightning cable means you can record straight to an iPhone or iPad. Over 590 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Depending on what type of recording you’ll be doing, using some of the savings from the lead deal on this well-reviewed pop filter at $9 is an easy recommendation. It features a gooseneck mount and will help remove hissing and other unwanted noises from your recordings. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

And while you’re upgrading the workstation, be sure to check out our Mac accessories guide for additional discounts. This aluminum MacBook dock is still down to $22.50, which is joined by 25% off WD’s latest My Passport Portable USB-C SSDs, which are starting at $90.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone features:

The gray MOTIV MV5 from Shure is a portable digital condenser microphone that has a detachable desktop stand. It can be used to capture audio on Mac or Windows computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads, iOS devices, and some Android devices in applications such as music, podcasting, video chats, and more.

