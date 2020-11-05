Amazon 1-day robo vac sale has models starting from just $90 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a select of its robotic vacuums. The Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now down to $89.99 shipped. That’s $60 or 40% off the regular $150 price tag and the lowest price we can find. While it might not carry one of the well-known brand names, it is also far less expensive and is worth a look if you don’t want to fuss with all the bells and whistles. This pet-friendly robot vac comes with all of the most important features including a 110-minute runtime, self-charging, hard floor and carpet cleaning, and 1500Pa of suction power. It also ships with everything you need including the charging dock, remote control, and a 12-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the brand’s 2000Pa model on sale for $150 right now, down from the regular $220+, but today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable options out there. The only solutions we can find are something like this lesser-known brand’s model that is currently 75% off on Amazon and listed at just $40. It’s just hard to recommend a robot vacuum that’s only $40. Don’t expect the best performance here if you do take the chance, but if it’s just something super-affordable you’re after, it certainly fits the bill.

Or, take it up a notch with these ongoing iRobot robotic vacuum deals at up to $200 off. Then check out the latest releases from Roborock and the new Roomba i3/+ with dirt disposal.

More on the Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

The yeedi K600 robotic vacuum uses an advanced brushless motor. The motor runs up to 20,000 r/min to generate powerful suction. The design reduces vacuuming noise to just 55dB*, about the same as a microwave. Dual side brushes and a V-shaped nylon & rubber rolling brush work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. Double click the auto button to activate Turbo Mode increasing suction power up to 1500Pa for deep cleaning.

