Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum launches w/ advanced app-control and customizable navigation

Roborock’s S4 Max features the brand’s dedicated smart robotic vacuuming technology and advanced room mapping without all of those annoying physical barriers. The app-controlled invisible walls feature and automatic room recognition tech are ideal for multi-level homes and those looking for a truly customized robotic vacuum companion around the house. Head below for more details.

Roborock S4 Max

Roborock has decided to focus solely on the vacuum side of things with the S4 Max — making it a great option for those who either don’t need or just don’t want the autonomous mopping capabilities of other models getting in the way.

The Roborock S4 Max robotic vacuum features 2000Pa suction power that is more than capable of taking care of multiple floor types from hardwood and laminate to low-pile carpets. Alongside the washable HEPA-type E11 filter (captures “95% of particles including pet dander and mold”), this model will automatically adjust its suction power and floating main brush position to accomodate for thicker carpeted areas. With 150 minutes of cleaning time per charge, it will return to its charger on its own to juice up the large 5200mAh on-board battery as well.

Customized navigation with no physical barriers:

But the real selling points for Roborock S4 Max would have to be the advanced navigation technology here. Allowing for a completely customized cleaning job, “high-precision” LiDAR navigation tech scans your home at up to 300RPM to make an accurate map of all the rooms it will be required to clean.

Using up to 10 No-Go Zones and 10 Invisible Walls via the Roborock app, users can customize exactly where they want the S4 Max to clean. Unlike some of the competition out there, this feature set requires none of those ugly physical barriers or hardware add-ons to work. You can even just draw in the spaces you want the intelligent robotic cleaning companion to target.

You also get comprehensive scheduling options here to fit your daily lifestyle. For example, you can ask the S4 Max to clean up the kitchen at full power after breakfast and then head into the rest of your despited areas and low-power for a quick touch up. But again, the choice is yours here.

The Roborock S4 Mac robotic vacuum cleaner comes in at $429.99 on Amazon. While this new release hasn’t received any reviews just yet, Roborock makes plenty of very highly-rated models, many of which we feature on 9to5Toys regularly.