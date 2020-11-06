Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6: Dish racks, can openers, bowls, more

-
Get this deal 40% off $6+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off KitchenAid tools and accessories. One standout is the KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is 43% off and matching the Amazon all-time low. Very similar models sell for $60 at Bed Bath and Beyond as well. This dish rack can handle everything from plates, bowls, and cups to full-sized pots and pans via its “satin coated, rust resistant” organization wires. The soft feet keep the unit stable on the countertop while a removable flatware caddy keeps your cutlery in one place alongside “adjustable compartments for specialty items.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on KitchenAid gadgets. 

If the dish rack above is still too pricey for you, you’ll find even more options in today’s KitchenAid sale. However, it might be worth considering this Simple Houseware 2-Tier Dish Rack with Drainboard for $22. It’s not quite as modern looking, but it will get the job for even less than today’s KitchenAid deals. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers and you’ll even more top picks from the KitchenAid sale below. 

Amazon Gold Box kitchenAid sale:

Amazon is also offering some deals on filtered water pitchers today and you’ll find loads of early Black Friday kitchenware deals right here. We still have Instant Pot cookers starting from $49 as well as Ninja’s Mega Blender System at up to $100 off

More on the KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack:

  • Multi-Functional: Large capacity, designed to drain over any sink or atop a drying mat on the countertop, this dish rack can handle assorted dinnerware such as plates, bowls, and cups and full sized pots and pans
  • High Quality: Heavy duty, satin coated, rust resistant wires secure items and soft feet keeps dish rack from scratching countertops
  • Easy Draining: Self draining board is designed with the perfect pitch, to avoid water pooling in the rack and is removable for easy cleaning
  • High capacity storage: Removable flatware Caddy, with built in, dishwasher inspired handle and adjustable compartments for cutlery and specialty items

