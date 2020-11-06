Amazon’s in-house men’s brands from $7 Prime shipped: GoodThreads, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off select men’s fashion from its in-house brands. This includes GoodThreads, Amazon Essentials, Peak Velocity, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the find. Men’s Albert Boots for $28.60 shipped. Regularly priced at $51, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boots will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and nice to dress up or down alike. They will pair perfect with jeans or khakis and you can choose from two color hues. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to score additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Peak Velocity Cotton Lightweight Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $18.80. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $28 and today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low. This pullover is a casual-must-have and a perfect style for layering during cool weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

find. Albert Boots feature:

These smart Albert boots are a must-have for this season’s wardrobe as they work with most looks.

Pair with a pea coat, sweater and 3/4 length jeans for an evening out. find. by Amazon – We love fashion and we design for people who love fashion too.

Platform measures approximately 1

Designed in Europe – please refer to size chart for specific measurements to achieve the perfect fit

