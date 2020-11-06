Upgrade your car with iOttie’s One Touch 10W Wireless Mount at $42.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $42.63 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 15% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since May. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on-the-road more convenient. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save some extra cash by ditching the built-in wireless charging capabilities and bringing the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $23. You’ll find a similar one-touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place, but without the 10W Qi charger. This one still comes backed by 4.4/5 star rating from over 28,000 customers.

Then you’ll want to swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional deals on iPhone and Android essentials. There’s also plenty of discounts still live in the latest Anker sale from $10, as well.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

