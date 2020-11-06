Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $10 (Save 33%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Minima 18W USB-C PD Charger for $9.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Aukey’s compact USB-C PD wall charger packs a folding design and can dish out 18W of power. It’s perfect for throwing in your everyday carry or to upgrade your at-home charging setup. And with this year’s iPhone’s not including wall chargers in the box, this is a great price to secure a solution that’s better than what Apple would have bundled anyway. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W
Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations
