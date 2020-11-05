August Smart Lock Pro brings Siri to the front door at $178 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub for $177.87 shipped. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks the second-best discount we’ve seen in the past six months, and is one of the lowest prices this year. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth with the included Connect adapter bringing Wi-Fi support into the mix, as well. This lets you enjoy out of home control as well as Alexa and Assistant integration and support for other smart home platforms. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the HomeKit integration isn’t a must, going with the August Smart Lock and Connect Hub bundle at $157 means you can make out for even less. There’s still much of the same smartphone and voice control here, but with Alexa and Assistant rather than the Siri support found above. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

