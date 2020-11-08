Save up to 30% on TaoTronics ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off TaoTronics Headphones starting at $28 shipped. One highlight is on the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $41.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering dual 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphone deliver active noise cancellation for blocking out he world around you when it’s time to focus. That’s on top of USB-C charging as well as up to 35-hour battery life and more. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other TaoTronics discounts:

For those those looking to go with a more premium option, we’re tracking a notable discount on AirPods Pro at $194. There’s also plenty more over in our headphones guide.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Hybrid active noise cancellation technology with feed-forward and feedback ANC to reduce ambient noise up to 30dB for full music immersion. Turn on the ANC switch hear nothing but music– even in noisy environments such as in an office café train etc.

