AirPods Pro offer Apple's H1 chip, 24-hour battery life, more for $194

-
Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $194 shipped. As a comparison, these wireless earbuds typically sell for $249 and our previous mention was $199. This is amongst the best deals we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices

