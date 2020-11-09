Today, iPhone and Apple accessory maker CASETiFY is showcasing its latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company in the form of a new collection of iPhone 12/Pro cases. Ranging from some classic Kanto characters to new Pokémon from Sword and Shield, there’s more than just smartphone cases this time around, with everything from Apple Watch bands to skateboard decks and more. Head below for a closer look at the new series of limited-edition Pokémon gear and for all the details on how you can score it for yourself.

CASETiFY launches new Pokémon iPhone 12 collaboration

We last saw CASETiFY get in on the Pokémon action with a collaboration back in July, but with a new batch of iPhones comes a new chance to bring all of that action to Apple’s latest devices. This time around, you’ll find a collection of new Pokémon iPhone 12 cases from CASETiFY but also a lineup of other Apple accessories and more.

Alongside just being the first time you’ll be able to adorn your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini with Pokémon stylings, this is also CASETiFY’s first time bringing characters from the latest titles, Sword and Shield, to its accessories. And with all of the new Galar Pokémon come plenty of fresh designs that have a bit more color than previous collaborations.

CASETiFY’s latest iPhone 12 covers are easily the highlight here, coming in a variety of different form-factors to protect your handset. But regardless of which you pick, there’s plenty of Pokémon action to go around. From some Kanto classics like Pikachu to new additions like the Generation 8 starters of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, there are quite a few options to catch this time around.

On top of just releases its signature cases, you’ll also be able to bring the same iconography found on the CASETiFY Pokémon iPhone 12 lineup to AirPods cases and much more. There are some MacBook covers, totes, and even skateboard decks to choose from. Just about everything is customizable as well, so you can add personalized details like your name.

New Pokémon iPhone 12 cases launching this month

CASETiFY will be launching its collection of Pokémon iPhone 12 cases and other accessories later this week. Those who sign up for the waitlist right here will get access on November 12, with everyone else being able to get in on the offerings the following day, November 13. The entire CASETiFY collection starts at under $25, giving you plenty of options to outfit your iPhone and more with some Pokémon stylings.

As we had mentioned above, CASETiFY’s collaborations almost always sell out in the first few days, following everything dropping on the brand’s online storefront. So if any of the Pokémon designs catch your eye, it’s best to pick them up sooner than later. Like just about all of CASETiFY’s collaborations, this batch of new gear is part of a limited run and will only be able until everything sells out.

9to5Toys’ Take:

CASETiFY always draws in eyes when it launches a new collection of iPhone cases, but the latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company could not be any more well-timed. With new iPhones just starting to ship last month and the latest two handsets rolling out at the end of last week, there are plenty of new smartphone owners looking to cover their devices.

The existing lineup of CASETiFY offerings are already pretty compelling from my own experience, but the new Pokémon designs and iPhone 12 form-factors are even more so. I’m personally really digging the Grookey or Sobble cases. Which of the new designs is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

