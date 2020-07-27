After taking the wraps off its upcoming collection of NASA-themed Apple gear last week, CASETiFY is back with a new lineup of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. This time around, Pokémon fans will be able to outfit their devices in a variety of styles of the original 151 characters with old-school patterns. Head below for a closer look at the new series of limited-edition Pokémon gear and for all the details on how you can score it for yourself.

CASETiFY returns for new Pokémon collaboration

This won’t be the first time that CASETiFY has teamed up with The Pokémon Company for a collection of Apple accessories. Last year, we saw three different unveils spanning the original 151 Pokémon and beyond, which quickly sold out as fans of the series snatched up the unique cases. Now, we’re getting yet another run that’s filled with much of the same collectibility of the previous drops but with plenty of new designs.

As we’ve come to expect from CASETiFY and its collaborations, there are a variety of styles of cases to choose from. So whether you’re rocking the latest and greatest handsets from Apple or something older like the iPhone 7, you’ll be covered. There’s also plenty of other accessories, including Apple Watch bands and AirPods cases covered in familiar characters from the series.

Given that we’re talking Pokémon here, you’ll find iconic characters like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, as well as mashups with a whole host of Pokémon in one. CASETiFY is also leaning into the old-school vibes here with old checkerboards and tie-dye patterns to complete the look.

Alongside the Apple accessories and iPhone cases, you’ll also find some more unique offerings from the CASETiFY and Pokémon collaboration. There are wireless chargers and grip stands, but the most interesting are skateboard decks outfitted with the same patterns as everything else in the collection.

New iPhone accessories launching at the end of the month

CASETiFY will be launching its collection of Pokémon iPhone cases and other accessories on August 12. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting under $25. Right now, you can sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to everything included in the collection once it launches.

As we had mentioned above, CASETiFY’s collaborations almost always sell out in the first few days following everything dropping on the brand’s online storefront. So if any of the Pokémon designs catch your eye, it’s best to pick them up sooner than later. Like just about all of CASETiFY’s collaborations, this batch of new gear is part of a limited run.

