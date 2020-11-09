Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock brings visual alerts to Alexa timers at $49.50 (New low, save 38%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeCitizen
Get this deal Reg. $80 $49.50

Amazon currently offers the Citizen Echo Wall Clock for $49.68 shipped. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $7. Echo Wall Clock delivers an Alexa-enabled experience that’ll pair with any one of Amazon’s smart speakers in order to bring visual timer alerts to your kitchen and more with a Citizen watch-inspired design. It has 60 built-in LEDs that showcase how long until it’s time to take dinner out of the oven. Over 115 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more sophisticated Citizen design found above can save even more by going with the standard Echo Wall Clock at $30. This one still packs all the same functionality, just in a design that won’t quite blend in with the rest of your decor quite as well. Or if you’re more of a Disney fan, the Mickey Mouse version is the same price as the lead deal.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other discounts to upgrade your setup. These discounted TP-Link Kasa accessories from $14 will go great with the rest of your Alexa setup, as well as Assistant and more.

Citizen Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Compatible Wall Clock with Multiple Timers Easy-to-read analogy clock shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Citizen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 57% off

Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks up to 57% off: Essential $24, more

From $24 Learn More

Amazon previews Prime Day deals: Echo devices from $19, TVs, much more

Read more Learn More

Official IKEA tiny house unveiled with 187-sq. ft. layout, sustainable design, more

Learn More
Reg. $80

Score a Cuisinart Griddler and Panini Press at $59 for the holidays (Reg. $80)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $200

Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook falls to best price in 8 months at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $35

Stay warm and cozy during this fall with Slanket, now $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $600

Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

$398 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

$27 Learn More