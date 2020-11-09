Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock brings visual alerts to Alexa timers at $49.50 (New low, save 38%)

Amazon currently offers the Citizen Echo Wall Clock for $49.68 shipped. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $7. Echo Wall Clock delivers an Alexa-enabled experience that’ll pair with any one of Amazon’s smart speakers in order to bring visual timer alerts to your kitchen and more with a Citizen watch-inspired design. It has 60 built-in LEDs that showcase how long until it’s time to take dinner out of the oven. Over 115 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more sophisticated Citizen design found above can save even more by going with the standard Echo Wall Clock at $30. This one still packs all the same functionality, just in a design that won’t quite blend in with the rest of your decor quite as well. Or if you’re more of a Disney fan, the Mickey Mouse version is the same price as the lead deal.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other discounts to upgrade your setup. These discounted TP-Link Kasa accessories from $14 will go great with the rest of your Alexa setup, as well as Assistant and more.

Citizen Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Compatible Wall Clock with Multiple Timers Easy-to-read analogy clock shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

