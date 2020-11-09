Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
From $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous Prime Day mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control its two built-in outlets. Alexa and Assistant support are onboard alongside a hub-free design. With the winter holidays around the corner, this is a great accessory for bringing smart home control into the mix for your outdoor lights and the like. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa deals from $14.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

While you’re expanding your Alexa, Assistant or Siri setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for additional price cuts. The week is already off to a great start with the first price cut on Google’s new Nest Smart Thermostat at $113 alongside ongoing Lenovo Assistant Smart Clock discounts from $24 and more.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Anker Powerhouse 200 Solar Generator $196, more

Learn More
30% off

Merrell’s Merry and Bright Sale offers up to 30% off winter apparel + 20% off boots

From $40 Learn More
Save 54%

Upgrade your Mac with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at $27.50 (Save 54%)

$27.50 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Early Keurig holiday pricing now live from $47.50: K-Mini and K-Slim + more

$47.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 09, 2020

Listen now
Save $103

LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor is down to $467 (Save $100), more from $120

From $120 Learn More

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Learn More

Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more

Learn More