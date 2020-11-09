Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous Prime Day mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control its two built-in outlets. Alexa and Assistant support are onboard alongside a hub-free design. With the winter holidays around the corner, this is a great accessory for bringing smart home control into the mix for your outdoor lights and the like. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa deals from $14.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

While you’re expanding your Alexa, Assistant or Siri setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for additional price cuts. The week is already off to a great start with the first price cut on Google’s new Nest Smart Thermostat at $113 alongside ongoing Lenovo Assistant Smart Clock discounts from $24 and more.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

