Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook falls to best price in 8 months at $199 (Save 20%)

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 20% in savings, is the lowest we’ve seen since January, and is the second-best offer of 2020. Housed within the 14-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3-pounds and offers up to 8-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 520 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S330.

Don’t forget that you can currently score Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 which delivers a more premium design than the featured model for $339. That’s good for 30% in savings and a new 2020 low. Or just go all-in on the tablet route and score the best price cut yet on Apple’s latest iPad Air at $50 off.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!