Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook falls to best price in 8 months at $199 (Save 20%)

-
WalmartChromebooklenovo
Get this deal Reg. $200 $199

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 20% in savings, is the lowest we’ve seen since January, and is the second-best offer of 2020. Housed within the 14-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3-pounds and offers up to 8-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 520 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S330.

Don’t forget that you can currently score Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 which delivers a more premium design than the featured model for $339. That’s good for 30% in savings and a new 2020 low. Or just go all-in on the tablet route and score the best price cut yet on Apple’s latest iPad Air at $50 off.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.  Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$289

HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook is now down to $219 (Save $70)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $499

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 drops to new 2020 low of $349 (Save 33%)

$339 Learn More
Reg. $35

Stay warm and cozy during this fall with Slanket, now $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $600

Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

$398 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

$27 Learn More
Up to 33% off

LEGO’s 2,200-piece Technic Volvo Hauler sees first discount to $215, more from $24

From $24 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, YoWindow Weather, more

FREE+ Learn More
$90

Score Arlo Pro 2 with Arlo Base Station for just $90 at Amazon + Newegg ($160 value)

$70 off Learn More