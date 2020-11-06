Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 drops to new 2020 low of $349 (Save 30%)

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 715 2.2GHz/4GB/128GB for $349 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Acer’s 15.6-inch Chromebook packs a 1080p display alongside a premium metal case and a backlit keyboard. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be supplemented with a microSD card and you’ll also be able to take advantage of its two USB-C ports and USB-A slot for connecting accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With your savings, picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26 is a great way to complete your setup. It’ll expand the I/O of your new Chromebook with two additional USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI, SD readers, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,700 customers.

If you can live without the more premium build and larger screen found above, going with this discount we spotted on HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook at $219 might be a better call. It’s currently $79 off, marking one of the best prices to date on the more affordable offering. Otherwise, check out all of the refurbished MacBook and iPad deals today.

Acer Chromebook 715 features:

Get your Chrome on in style! The all-aluminum chassis of the Acer Chromebook 715 is sleek and elegant and delivers military-grade durability that can easily take the wear and tear of business trips. This premium Chromebook gives cloud workers the productivity-boosting features they need to work more efficiently, including a Full HD display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor for exceptional mobile performance, and up to 12 hours of battery life!

