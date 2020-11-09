Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini is FREE with trade-in at AT&T (Reg. $699)

AT&T is offering Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you trade-in select devices. You’ll get devices credits across 30-months as long as you sign-up for select plans. As expected, you’ll save the most on some of the more recent releases from Apple, Samsung, and others. Free shipping is available for all. iPhone 12 mini delivers a much anticipated smaller design of Apple’s latest handhelds, featuring a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield that’s said to be “4x stronger” than previous-generation models. It’s all powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is compatible with the latest MagSafe accessories, as well.

iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

