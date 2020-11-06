Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks up to 57% off: Essential $24, more

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $24 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant to your nightstand with an LED display that can showcase the time and more. Alongside just serving as an alarm clock, it also offers full access to Google Assistant for smart home control and the like. Plus, there’s a built-in 2.4A USB port on the back for charging up another device. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Walmart, you can score the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $34 shipped. Down from its up to $80 going rate, today’s offer is as much as 57% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Here you’re getting a similar nightstand-friendly design, but with a built-in display and the same Assistant functionality. Over 900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts worth checking out to expand your setup. From being able to add some flare into your setup with three Philips Hue color bulbs for $100 to this ongoing August Smart Lock Pro deal at $178, there are plenty of ways to expand the reach of your Assistant setup.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

