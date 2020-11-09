VIZIO’s new OLED 4K TVs are more affordable with 55-inch model now $900

Best Buy offers the VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $899.99. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership (free to sign-up) and no-cost delivery is available for all. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $1,300 and today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. VIZIO recently hit the scene with its first line of OLED TV offerings that brings the much-desired fast refresh rates and incredible contrast to a more affordable display. This model offers 120Hz refresh rates, support for HDR, and four HDMI ports. Plus, all of your favorite streaming services are fully integrated here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet. If you’re thinking about adding a new gaming console to your setup this holiday season, it’s a great idea to score some extra cables.

If you’re just looking to add streaming services to your existing TV setup, consider grabbing the Roku Premiere for $29. That’s over 25% off on this popular streamer that has a very minimal footprint along with support for 4K HDR content. Check out all the details in our coverage from this morning.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image.

