After showcasing a series of new Star Wars gear straight out of The Mandalorian back at the end of October, we’re now getting a look at a new wave of collectibles for fans to bring home from a galaxy far, far away. Ranging from an authentic recreation of Mando’s iconic Beskar helmet to a new Funko Pop! version of Baby Yoda, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the Black Series Mandalorian Helmet and all of the upcoming releases.

Become the Mandalorian with new Black Series Helmet

Arguably the most exciting of the new Star Wars unveils would be Hasbro’s upcoming The Mandalorian Electronic Helmet. The Black Series has long been filled with some great display pieces and authentic props for fans, and now the lineup is bringing that attention to detail and screen accuracy to one of the newcomers from the Star Wars universe.

Entering as the latest life-sized helmet from the Black Series collection, its new Mandalorian Electronic Helmet features a chrome finish like in the show, ensuring it’ll look great up on display. You can also don the helmet yourself thanks to a padded interior that pairs with a removable tactical light as well as dual red interior lights.

Releasing next year in June, you can currently order the Black Series Mandalorian Helmet over at Amazon. It retails for $119.99 and comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if there’s a discount between now and when it ships, you’ll be charged the lowest price.

Funko Pop! recreates latest Mandalorian episode

Another highlight from the new Star Wars merchandise drop is the latest Funko Pop! from The Mandalorian. Recreating a moment from the most recent episode of the Disney+ series at the time of writing, the vinyl figure brings The Child to your collection alongside an egg canister. It’ll fit right in with the rest of your Pop! collection at 4.5 inches tall and features a display base with Star Wars insignia.

Much like the Black Series Mandalorian Helmet, the new Funko Pop! The Child with Egg Canister figure is now available for pre-order at Amazon. It’ll be launching at the end of December, so while you won’t be able to grab this one as a holiday gift, it’ll still arrive before the year ends. It retails for $29.99 and comes backed by the same Pre-order Price Guarantee.

And if neither of those two highlights is quite enough to give you a fill of The Mandalorian, you can check out all of the new unveils right here. There’s some additional merchandise for your collection, including some fresh new pieces of apparel and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

With as popular as The Mandalorian has been, I was a bit surprised that Hasbro hadn’t rolled out a Black Series version of Mando’s helmet before Halloween. Even though it won’t be officially launching until next year, I can easily see it being quite popular with older Star Wars fans looking to bring a piece of the series to their collections.

