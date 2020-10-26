With the second season of The Mandalorian premiering at the end of the week, today we’re getting a look at the latest collection of figures, sneakers, apparel, and other merchandise from the Disney+ series. With The Child, aka Baby Yoda, taking center stage, you’ll find plenty of new ways for both fans young and old to show off their fandom. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at some of our favorite unveils.

Check out all of the new Star Wars merch from Mando Monday

Deemed the first of many Mando Mondays, today Star Wars released a batch of new ways for Star Wars fans to get excited about the new season of The Mandalorian dropping on Disney+ this Friday. With a whole host of different product categories covered here, you’ll find everything from Hasbro’s fan-favorite Black Series figures to apparel and even Baby Yoda-themed accessories for around the house.

Arguably the coolest drop from today’s batch of Mandalorian unveils has to be the new lineup of adidas shoes. The sneaker brand has been on a roll lately with its LEGO collaboration that instantly sold out but now is back to bring some vibes from a galaxy far, far away into your wardrobe.

There are quite a few different styles here ranging from the iconic NMDs and Ultraboosts to some high top kicks and more. And no matter if you’re just looking for some Baby Yoda or Mandalorian sneakers or want to rep the Empire, there are a handful of designs inspired by the series. Prices start at $70 here with all of the sneakers launching next month on November 4.

Bring home a new animatronic Baby Yoda

There’s also an all-new The Child animatronic character available today, as well. While we’ve seen Baby Yoda take on plenty of different forms from a LEGO minifigure to a life-size, highly-detailed replica, this new release stands out with some added features that make it one of the most life-like versions yet.

The little guy is close to being life-sized at 10 inches tall and features over 25 sound and motion combinations that bring The Child to life. It’s now available for $59 at Amazon and at the time of writing will arrive just in time for the Mandalorian premiere later this week.

And plenty more

We also got a look at a bunch of new Hasbro Black Series figures of everyone from The Mandalorian himself to various other characters including a Scout Trooper with speeder bike that Jason Sudeikis cameo’d as. Mando Monday brought with it plenty of other apparel, as well as home goods in the form of a Baby Yoda Instant pot and more. So for a closer look at everything unveiled today, be sure to head over to the official announcement right here.

