Amazon 1-day Le Creuset sale from $35: Pet bowls, cookware, more up to 43% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 43% off Le Creuset cookware, bakeware, and accessories. There’s a wide range of the brand’s popular Dutch ovens on tap here as well as other bakeware dishes for the holidays, but one particularly rare offer here is on the Le Creuset Stoneware Pet Bowl at $34.95 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is as nice for the pups as it is for your kitchen decor with a premium stoneware design and a colorful non-porous glaze. Resistant to “chips, scratches, and stains,” there’s enough weight to keep it in place and “superior” heat retention to keep meals at the right temperature for longer. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Another standout from today’s Gold Box sale is the Le Creuset Stoneware Oval Au Gratin Dish at $39.95 shipped. Ideal for serving up holiday dinners, this is $30 off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find on the glazed stoneware dish. The neutral colorway should work well with the rest of your serving arsenal, but you could always dig into the rest of today’s sale for a refresh as well. You’ll find loads of options starting from $35 including serving dishes, Dutch ovens, baking pans, and more.

The holiday kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. Amazon has deep deals on Dash stand mixers today alongside these ongoing early Black Friday Keurig deals. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more of today’s best deals for around the house including the now live Herman Miller Black Friday sale and Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12.

More on the Le Creuset Stoneware Pet Bowl:

Premium stoneware is designed for everyday use…Colorful glaze is nonporous, non-reactive and resistant to chips, scratches and stains…Virtually nonstick glazed surface easily releases food for quick clean-up, and resists cracking and crazing…Superior heat retention keeps food warm or cold for serving.

