Save up to 33% on RGB gaming keyboards, trackball mice, more from $9

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK630 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $73.99 shipped. Usually going for $120, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Sporting a low profile design, this mechanical gaming keyboard relies on Cherry MX switches and packs a ten keyless form-factor. Everything is built into a brushed aluminum casing that pairs with a white colorway and backlit RGB keys. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 410 customers. Head below for more from $9.

Other peripheral deals include:

Over in our PC gaming guide, we’re currently still tracking an Amazon low on Cooler Master’s RGB gaming headset at $80, as well as plenty of other accessories for the battlestation. Then be sure to hit up our launch day Xbox Series S/X coverage for all the details on scoring one of Microsoft’s latest consoles for yourself.

Cooler Master RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

The SK630 Mechanical Keyboard is a slim keyboard with all the signature Cooler Master features like On-the-Fly Controls and RGB backlighting – but it adds Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a clutter-free tenkeyless format. A reduced travel and actuation distance with extra-flat keycaps means you get all the precision and durability of a mechanical keyboard with the slim stylings of a minimalist chiclet keyboard. Add in a refined brushed aluminum housing and understated LED lightbars, and you have a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!