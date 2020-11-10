Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy

Xbox Series X launch day is upon us. Many of us have been waiting years for this day, and it’s finally here. After the pre-order window came and went without as many gamers getting a chance to score a new Xbox Series X or Series S as we would have liked, today is the next chance to get one before the holidays. Many of the biggest retailers have already confirmed more stock of both consoles will be available today (if it isn’t already) and you’ll find all of the details on when and where to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S along with some handy links down below.

Xbox Series X launch day

As anyone who already tried for a pre-order will know, these Series S and Xbox Series X launch day listings are more than likely going out of stock quite quickly and then randomly (for the most part) pop up again throughout the day. So you’ll want to either bookmark this page, keep a close eye on our Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute stock notifications, or just ready your favorite retailers from the listings below and get ready to refresh. You’ll also find all of the details we know regarding when and where to buy an Xbox Series X today:

Xbox Series S/X retailer listings:

Online or in-store schedules

While Sony has already confirmed there will be no in-store PlayStation 5 purchases available on its launch day, Microsoft hasn’t. But you will certainly want to call ahead of time just to make sure your brick and mortar location of choice does indeed have them.

While GameStop, Best Buy, and Target have all announced they will have online and in-store contactless/drive up orders available, Walmart is online only. As for the actual times here, it looks like Best Buy’s listing will go live in one hour’s time (if the countdown clock is correct) and Walmart will be live starting at 12 p.m. ET this afternoon (as noted above). Other than that, everything is, for the most part, up in the air. You can bet Amazon and possibly Microsoft will have listings live at some point throughout the day alongside GameStop.

While you’re waiting for listings to go live, check out the Xbox Series X Fridge, this official Xbox Series X walkthrough, and our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison feature. All of the early Black Friday game deals can be found right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!