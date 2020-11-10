Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is down to a new all-time low from $320 (Save $330)

Samsung is currently offering its Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $399.99 shipped. Usually fetching $730, today’s offer is $200 under our previous mention for the Amazon low and marks the best we’ve seen to date. You can also score the 128GB model for $319.99, down from its $650 going rate. With your choice of two storage tiers, Samsung’s Galaxy S6 delivers a 10.5-inch AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint reader as well as S-Pen support. There’s also expandable storage thanks to a microSD card slot as well as 2-in-1 DeX software for a desktop experience and more. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

With plenty of savings leftover from picking up the Galaxy Tab S6, grabbing Samsung’s official Book Cover Keyboard is a great way to elevate the productivity experience of the Android tablet. It features a folio style design that’ll protect the device when not in use as well as an integrated kickstand and the keyboard itself. Or just go with Samsung’s standard Book Cover and call it a day if you’re just looking for some added protection.

If you’d rather take ChromeOS for a spin, we’re currently tracking one of the best prices of the year on Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook at 20% off. It’s down to $199 right now, delivering a 14-inch display, USB-C connectivity, and more. Then hit up our Android guide for even more discounts, including all of the best app and game deals still live.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

