Assemble LEGO’s 1,770-piece Yoda at a new low of $84.50, more kits from $16

-
From $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $84.49 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the new and more lovable Baby Yoda set, this 1,771-piece creation assembles an over 16-inch tall version of Yoda from Attack of the Clones. Complete with his green Lightsaber and even a display plaque, this build set is sure to look great amongst the rest of your Star Wars collection. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While you can still score the very first price cut on the 2,200-piece Technic Volvo Hauler, you’ll absolutely want to check out LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book for a look at all of the must-have gifts this year. But as for our recommendations, the new LEGO Baby Yoda is easily one of the best sets of the year, which you can learn more about in our hands-on review.

LEGO buildable Yoda features:

Add to any fan’s collection with two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set! This intricately detailed 75255 display model of powerful Jedi master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The collectible figure includes a posable head and eyebrows, moving fingers and toes, and Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber.

