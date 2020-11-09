With Black Friday and the rest of the holiday shopping season inching closer, LEGO is detailing all of its gift recommendations and highlights for 2020 in its latest catalog. Ranging from all of the must-have creations to pick up ahead of December as well as new festive creations and more, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the LEGO 2020 Holiday Book.

LEGO’s Holiday Toy Book arrives for 2020

Debuting a little later for 2020 than we’ve seen in previous years, the latest edition of LEGO’s Holiday Toy Book is here with all of its highlighted kits and gift ideas. Spanning its 67 pages, you’ll find everything from stocking stuffers and smaller kits for the kids as well as plenty of builds for older fans and collectors alike.

This departs a bit from last year’s catalog that was a bit heavier on the larger builds, with 2020’s arrival being a more even split throughout. But like practically every year prior, LEGO’s new holiday builds are being shown off front and center with the new Elf Club House set showcased on the cover.

From there you’ll find its assortment of Advent Calendars as well as all of the other new Christmas tree decorations and other pieces of brick-built holiday decor. But after all of the seasonal highlights are out of the way, LEGO jumps into breaking down top gift recommendations by age starting with the younger builders.

Creator, City, and several other themes take center stage with more affordable builds under $50 or so before stepping up to highlighting its Ninjago creations at some higher price points. And then with 2020 seeing the first introduction of Nintendo sets, LEGO is dedicating several pages of its Holiday Toy Book to detailing the new Super Mario sets and brick-built NES.

Toward the back of the catalog there’s plenty of larger kits on display, from a two-page layout of the new Mos Eisley Cantina to the UCS A-Wing and other Star Wars builds that are easily one of the highlights this time around. Other recommendations include new releases from the LEG Ideas theme as well as Marvel, Batman, Technic, Art, and more.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we’re also anticipating some of the year’s best LEGO deals to drop as well. While you’ll find all of our the ongoing price cuts in our guide right here, be on the look out for all of the upcoming price cuts as LEGO themselves kick off the Thanksgiving week festivities.

Check out highlights from the LEGO 2020 Holiday Toy Book below:











































