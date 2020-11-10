Today, beloved camera company Leica has unveiled its latest creation, the Q2 Monochrom. This next-generation model arrives with a full-frame monochrome sensor that only shoots in black and white. It’s a departure from the brand’s other offerings but not a surprise in the least as Leica continues to offer up a wide range of cameras for various shooting needs. The understated design continues the trend of stellar visuals by Leica, not just in its photographs, but with the actual physical look of the camera. For the hardcore photographer, there’s a lot to be interested in here. Full details on today’s announcement can be found below.

Leica unveils new Q2 Monochrom camera

Let’s look at the design first, which will look familiar if you’ve browsed Leica’s other offerings before. That is, except for one small detail. The iconic Leica red dot is being left off this time around. Turns out, Leica is taking this black and white idea pretty literally.

The familiar textured design wraps around the entire camera for a good grip. There’s a handful of dials on the top and a 3-inch touchscreen display on the back. Users that prefer to lean on the viewfinder will enjoy the 3.68-inch OLED mini display found here, as well.

The monochrome design of the camera with a new leather covering, matt black paint, gray and white engravings and MONOCHROM lettering on the top is elegant and unobtrusive. The red Leica logo was intentionally omitted on this camera. Like the Leica Q2 the Q2 Monochrom comes with a protective sealing against dust and water spray compiling to the IP52 Standard.

Now, let’s dive into the specs. A 28mm f/1.7 lens is included with the Leica Q2 Monochrom. Digital zoom helps to replicate shooting at 35, 50, and 75mm, as well. The full-frame sensor delivers images up to 47MP in size limited to monochrome (black and white).

Those looking to capture 4K footage will be pleased to know that Leica is including support there as well. However, 60fps didn’t make the cut with Leica limiting video to 30fps.

Leica Q2 Monochrom specs include:

47.3MP Full-Frame B&W CMOS Sensor

8368 x 5584

Optical Image Stabilization

28mm Focal Lenght

ISO Auto, 100 to 100000

Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. Lens

No Color Array or Low Pass Filter

Maestro II Image Processor

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

1.6-pounds

Available for pre-order now

The latest from Leica is available for pre-order today at $5,995 via retailers like B&H. That’s a full $1,000 price jump from the fully color Leica Q2 model.

