After seeing a preview back in October, we’re now getting an official look at Macy’s Black Friday ad for 2020. With over 55 pages worth of deals, this year’s sale at Macy’s is gearing up to offer notable price drops on home goods, tech, fashion, kitchenware, and more. As well, Macy’s will be offering up deals online and in-store as it continues to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic. Head below for full details from Macy’s Black Friday ad.

Macy’s gears up for Black Friday with sales online and in-store

Macy’s will be kicking off Black Friday promotions soon, just under a week from now on November 16. There will be deals available in-store and online throughout the week of Thanksgiving Day, with the best prices and offers arriving on Black Friday proper. For comparison, last year, the deals starting on Wednesday, just a day before Thanksgiving, so Macy’s is clearly trying to get out front this time around.

A few standout deals this time around include:

Source: BestBlackFriday

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

