Macy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech

After seeing some early plans from Home Depot, Walmart, and others, we now have the 2020 Macy’s Black Friday ad. The 26-page ad is filled with notable deals on kitchenware and other home goods as well as some fitness tech deals and loads of apparel. We are also getting some light details on both the online and in-store events. Head below for a closer look at this year’s 2020 Macy’s Black Friday ad.

Will Macy’s be open on Thanksgiving Day?

Details thus far on Macy’s actual Black Friday event (outside of the official deals mentioned below) are still quite scarce. It looks as though the retailer’s physical stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020, although the online deals will be flying.

Black Friday at Macy’s:

As we mentioned above, the actual dates and times for Macy’s in-store and online event are still to be determined. However, it looks like the sale will run from November 24 through the 28th, but the 2020 Macy’s Black Friday ad says all specials will be live starting on November 16, 2020, both in-store and online. 

The 2020 Macy’s Black Friday ad is filled with everything from kitchenware and electronics to apparel, jewelry, and much more. Some of the highlights here fall to popular cooker models from Ninja and Instant Pot alongside a host of rock-bottom pricing on smaller kitchen appliances and the like. That’s on top of some notable Fitbit deals, arcade machines, holiday decor, and much more. Head below for a look at the 2020 Macy’s Black Friday ad and some of our top picks.

Macy’s Black Friday ad scan:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Source: BlackFridayAds

