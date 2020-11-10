Pad & Quill’s 2020 Aria Leather MacBook Pro/Air cases now 15% off

Just on the heels on Apple announcing the first Silicon Mac models, Pad & Quill is now offering big savings on its 2020 Aria leather MacBook cases. Available for both the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (as well as similarly sized 2018, 2019, and 2020 models), the Pad & Quill Aria cases wrap your precious Apple laptop in a full-grain leather book-style cover and are now available at 15% off. Head below for more details. 

Both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air variants of the Pad & Quill Aria case carry a $139.95 price tag. But if you apply coupon code PQ15 at checkout, your total will drop down to $118.96 shipped. Both options are also listed as in-stock and shipping on November 11, 2020. 

Along with the full-grain USA hide construction, the 2020 Aria leather MacBook cases employ Moleskine-inspired “extra-strong elastic band closures,” a spine that allows the MacBook to completely open up, and a “re-attachable secure locking adhesive technology” from 3M. All ports, vents, and fans are left unencumbered and you’ll receive Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year leather warranty along with a discreet signature from the artist that made your case. 

Outside of today’s deals on the 2020 Aria leather MacBook cases, you’ll want to swing by our Apple deal hub for even more notable offers. Those include Apple Watch Series 5, loads of iPad deals, and Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro, just to name a few. 

More on the Pad & Quill Aria leather MacBook cases:

Leather MacBook cases: The Aria for Macbook Pro 13 Inch laptop brings an element of style and practicality that is unrivaled. This full-grain leather case protects your Macbook Pro, provides great theft deterrence and looks like a supermodel doing it. Trust us, people will stop and ask questions about this case. The frequent inquiry from others into your style is the burden of ownership with this case. We employed our work with 3M to secure your laptop with an amazing clean release adhesive. A very unique technology that allows you to adhere the case to your laptop securely, yet still remove with ease when needed.

