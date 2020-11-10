iPad deals start at $100 today at Woot: 9.7-inch $260, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $99.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $259.99. It originally sold for $329 or more. Today’s deals beat Apple’s current refurbished offerings by $10. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Other deals include:

In case you missed it, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is getting a notable discount right now with up to $400 off various models. That includes both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations, along with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it a great time to save on iPad Pro if you’re looking for an alternative to today’s deal. That’s particularly true if you need a larger display than the 10.9-inch iPad Air offers.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7-inch Retina display, wide color and true tone
  • A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture
  • M9 motion coprocessor
  • 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
  • 8MP iSight camera
  • Touch ID
  • Apple Pay

