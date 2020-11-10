Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular now $331 (Save $198), bands from $41

Nike is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Nike+ GPS + Cellular for $330.97 shipped. Having originally fetched $529, today’s offer amounts to $198 in savings, beats our previous mention by $94, and is the best we’ve tracked on this configuration. Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price point thanks to today’s sale. You’ll also benefit from the usual roster of fitness tracking as well as a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Plus, the Nike+ model packs an extra sporty band as well as some exclusive Watch faces. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Nike, you’ll find a series of its Apple Watch bands on sale starting at $41. A highlight is on the Pride Edition Nike Sport band at $44.97. Down from $49, this is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on the latest version of Apple and Nike’s Pride band. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from earlier in the year and then check out all of the bands on sale right here.

Then be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands with some more affordable picks starting at just $5. Or if you can live without the ECG features and always-on display found on the Series 5, going with Apple Watch SE might be a better call. Right now, you can score one of Apple’s latest wearables at new all-time lows from $218.50. But then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

