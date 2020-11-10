Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ falls to new low of $650 (Save $450)

Microsoft is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Down from its $1,100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $150, and marks a new all-time low. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use some of your savings to wrap your new smartphone in a case for added protection. One of Samsung’s official leather covers will run you $43 at Amazon right now, bringing some added style to the handset. Or you could just grab the highly-rated Spigen Tough Armor case for $18 instead, which brings a kickstand and more rugged design into the mix.

Earlier this morning, we spotted a series of new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 lineup at $330 off. With two different storage capacities available, you’ll be able to score one of the Android tablets from $320. Then hit up all of the other price cuts in our Android guide, including the best app and game deals.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket

