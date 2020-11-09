All of Monday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. There’s rarely ever a need to pay full price for Android apps/games as you’ll find all of the best price drops right here every afternoon. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Despotism 3k, Icewind Dale, Stardash – Remastered, 112 Operator, YoWindow Weather, Mobile Doc Scanner, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, and more. Hit the jump to get a full look at all of today’s beast Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on OnePlus 8 Pro bundles, today we spotted Moto G Stylus down at $200 as well as other Android handsets from $135. But today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch at $174 shipped. Price drops on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks are still live alongside today’s offers on Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs, the TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, and VIZIO’s new OLED 4K TVs. Then swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, the latest Anker Amazon sale, and the now live Herman Miller Black Friday sale for deals on charging gear and for the rest of your home office.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor. In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!