If you’re looking for a gift idea, Amazon’s Handmade Collection has hundreds of unique and personalized options. Prices in this collection range from under $10 to more than $200. Whether you’re looking for a household item, jewelry, or personalized gift, the handmade collection has something for everyone. Today we’re rounding up our favorite holiday gift options from the Amazon Handmade Collection. We also covered an array of gifts last year in our guide here. Head below to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our guide to the Under Armour Holiday Gift List as well.

Personalized gifts

One of our favorite personalized gifts is the Stacked Farmhouse Books that are $10 each. These are real books without covers and can be personalized by family names, pets, kids, and more. They would look great on a shelf, entryway, or bedside table. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another personalized gift idea is the Pegai Minimalist Bifold Wallet at $39. This sleek wallet can easily fit into your pocket and it has a velvety leather texture. The monogram in the corner adds a personalized touch. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Holiday decor

Bring cheer to anyone’s home with the Christmas Wreath that’s handmade and one of a kind. This wreath is flocked and decorated with pine cones, berries, red glitter balls, cardinals, and trimmed with red plaid wired bow. It can be hung on a front door or displayed on a mantel. It’s priced at $80 and has free delivery, too.

Personalized stockings are also another fantastic option and they’re priced at $25. You can also choose from an array of color and font options.

Home and kitchen gifts

A standout in the home and kitchen items is the Personalized Cutting Board. It’s priced at $29 and is appropriate for both entertainment and everyday use. Each board has two handles on the sides for easy gripping and is made of natural wood.

Jewelry

Finally, the Amazon Handmade Shop has an array of unique and beautiful jewelry. The Family Tree of Life Birthstone Necklace is a special piece for any mother with kids. This necklace allows you to customize each child’s birthstone with an engraved name tag. It’s priced at $45 and comes with free delivery. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

