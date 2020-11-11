Save up to 40% on Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats starting at $79

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $125.73 shipped. Usually fetching $169, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set back in June. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. With cooler weather on the way, this is a great smart home upgrade to make before winter. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat for $79. Down from its $130 going rate, it recently dropped to $100 and is now down the extra $21. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and comes within cents of the lowest this year. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal. Over 8,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade without paying full price. Another great option to consider ahead of the holiday season is TP-Link’s outdoor smart plug at $20, which is joined by other Kasa gear from $14. There’s also plenty more in this meross HomeKit roundup from $19.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

