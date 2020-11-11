Save 50% on Nespresso’s Mini Coffee/Espresso Machine, now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, it typically goes for as much at Amazon where it is now within $1 of the all-time low. This 19-bar espresso and coffee machine separates itself from the more affordable Keurig brewers with the ability to make “barista-style” espresso drinks, and more. The sleek and compact brewer features adjustable cup sizes and comes with a separate Aeroccino 3 milk frother you can use for lattes or even hot chocolate this winter. Ships with a Nespresso original capsule welcome kit and carries a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $100, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as these Nespresso-branded machines get. You’re next best bet is the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine at $111, for comparison sake.

For some single-serve action for less, head right over to our early Black Friday Keurig roundup for deals starting from $50. We are already tracking some of the best deals of the year on some of the most sought-after models. Check these Bodum accessory deals and then dive into our latest coffee feature for more ideas and brewing tips.

More on the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine:

Create a barista-style Coffee or Espresso drinks every time, thanks to our one-touch operation and extraction system which delivers up to 19 bars of pressure.

SIZE: Discover the newest and smallest ever single-serve Espresso maker from Nespresso by De’Longhi, without compromising on exceptional Coffee and Espresso moments. This compact Espresso machine is effortlessly portable and features a sleek design and modern smooth lines, allowing it to fit into anywhere saving valuable counter space.

ENERGY EFFICIENT COFFEE MACHINE: In just one touch, the water reaches the ideal serving temperature in under 30 seconds and an energy saving mode automatically switches off the machine after 9 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!